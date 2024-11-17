Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Spark Romance Rumors After Low-Key Night Out

Romeo Beckham appears smitten with new girlfriend Kim Turnbull, as the couple enjoyed a romantic date night at the exclusive Chiltern Firehouse on Friday. The pair walked hand-in-hand as they left the venue, sparking buzz about their budding romance after being linked earlier in the week at F1 driver Lando Norris’ birthday celebration.

Both Romeo and Kim kept it casual in winter coats and matching jeans, with Kim showcasing her striking features by styling her raven hair in a sleek ponytail. In addition to her modeling career, where she has worked with brands like Marc Jacobs, Ellesse, and Tommy Hilfiger, Kim also has a musical background, coming from a creative family of musicians and artists. Her grandfather, William Turnbull, was a renowned sculptor and painter whose works are displayed in galleries like Tate Modern.

Romeo’s outing with Kim follows his recent split from longtime girlfriend Gray Sorrenti, with whom he shared a five-year relationship. The breakup was announced earlier this year, with Romeo describing their parting as amicable and full of mutual respect. In February, he wrote, “Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love. We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship.”

Despite the recent end of his long-term relationship, Romeo seems to have found happiness again with Kim. Their chemistry was evident during their recent public appearances, marking a fresh start for the 21-year-old Beckham and his new partner. Fans of the couple are eagerly following the early days of this romance.