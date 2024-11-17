King Charles recalls ‘uncomfortable’ past as Prince Harry plans royal return

King Charles opened up about his old ‘uncomfortable’ days amid reports that Prince Harry plans to build bridges with his family.

The monarch recently recalled his commando training days during a visit to the Royal Marines base.

GB reported that almost 50 years ago, the then-Prince of Wales received military training, which he described as very uncomfortable three days of his life.

Colonel Innes Catton shared King Charles’ conversation with the Marines, stating, “he had a proper beaming smile” as he arrived.

He said, “Obviously we hoped he would feel that way and he absolutely did. In terms of engaging with the Marines, he was all over them.”

“He was remembering (his own experience). He wasn’t very kind in his description about it, he said it was very uncomfortable but nonetheless enjoyed recalling it and often asked a lot of recruits about their experiences of the commando test,” Colonel added.

Notably, these comments came after senior royal commentator Hugo Vickers claimed that the King’s son Prince Harry must have regretted his public attacks on the royal family.

In conversation with The Sun, the royal biographer said the Duke of Sussex “would do well to think of the future and try to build bridges rather than burn any more.”

He believes it is a positive sign that Harry is not saying any more things in public, hinting at his plans for a royal reunion