Glen Powell Shuts Down Rumors of Replacing Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’ Franchise

Glen Powell recently addressed the rumors that he might replace Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The speculation began earlier this week following a report by The InSneider, which claimed that Cruise, known for his daring stunts and iconic role as Ethan Hunt, was considering Powell as a potential successor. During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on November 12, Powell humorously put the rumors to rest.

When host Pat McAfee congratulated him on the possibility of leading Mission: Impossible, Powell joked, “My mom would never let me do that,” playfully adding that the role would be “the worst gig in town” due to the intense stunts Cruise is famous for performing himself. Powell’s lighthearted response underscored the physical demands of the role, which has seen Cruise scale skyscrapers, pilot helicopters, and perform other high-stakes stunts over the years.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has set a high bar in action cinema, and fans often speculate about who could eventually take over for Cruise. While Powell has made his mark in action films like Top Gun: Maverick, his recent comments suggest he’s not eager to tackle the extreme physicality that Cruise has made a signature part of the series—at least not yet.