Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Step Out in Matching Red for Casual NYC Stroll

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted on a casual morning date in New York City, turning heads as they stepped out in coordinating red and white outfits. The Guest In Residence founder, 29, embraced her signature off-duty style, draping a cozy sweater across her torso over a Re/done graphic T-shirt. She completed her look with slouchy light-wash jeans, an oversized quilted jacket with a patchwork pocket, a Kith x Tag Heuer Formula 1 cap, and taupe Birkenstock Boston clogs.

Cooper, 49, coordinated in a red T-shirt paired with gray trousers and Nike sneakers, holding a white sweatshirt as they strolled through the city. Their casual outing follows a Broadway date night over the weekend, where the couple attended Chicago to support Alyssa Milano, who stars as Roxie Hart. Milano expressed her gratitude for their presence on Instagram, sharing a photo with Hadid, Cooper, and friends.

The pair, who began dating in October 2023, have kept their relationship relatively private. Despite occasional public outings and vacations with celebrity friends, Hadid and Cooper have yet to make a red carpet appearance together. Hadid recently gave Cooper a shout-out at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, sharing with Entertainment Tonight that he was cheering her on from home with his 7-year-old daughter, Lea. “He is so supportive,” Hadid said, adding that she felt surrounded by friends backstage.