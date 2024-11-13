World

Channing Tatum teases possible on-screen reunion with Ryan Reynolds

Channing Tatum hinted at the possibility of reuniting with Ryan Reynolds for a future project.

On November 12, Tatum shared an Instagram post from Reynolds where the Deadpool & Wolverine actor hinted at a cameo in a potential Gambit film starring Tatum’s X-Men hero.

According to People, Tatum fulfilled a long-time ambition to play Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, which premiered earlier this year.

In response, Tatum playfully called Reynolds the “best human ever” while he noted, “This is a binding contract.”

He also added a “True Story” GIF to his post.

Reynolds had previously joked on Instagram by saying, “When he makes a Gambit movie, I’ll return the favor… Name it.”

Additionally, the playful exchange between the two actors has fueled fan excitement for a possible reunion on-screen.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, Reynolds praised Tatum’s performance as Gambit, describing him as “singular in how he plays that character” and “beautiful physically” in his portrayal.

While Reynolds couldn’t confirm a sequel for Deadpool & Wolverine, he shared that Marvel has taken notice of Tatum’s impact in the role.

Meanwhile, Tatum, who recently parted ways with fiancée Zoë Kravitz, is set to star with her in the upcoming Alpha Gang, a sci-fi film by the Zellner brothers, alongside Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista and others

