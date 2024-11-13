Britney Spears May Still Be on the Hook for Sons’ Expenses Even After Child Support Ends, Here’s Why

Britney Spears may soon be relieved from paying regular child support for her two sons, but financial obligations for their needs might not be over just yet, Page Six has learned.

Kevin Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, revealed that Spears might still be responsible for some expenses beyond child support. “The regular child support payments will end,” Kaplan explained, “but there could be other costs she voluntarily agreed to cover even after the boys reach adulthood.” Examples could include educational expenses, though Kaplan didn’t provide details on the exact terms of their agreement.

Spears and Federline, who divorced in 2007, share two sons: Sean Preston, now 19, and Jayden James, 18. Federline had been receiving $40,000 per month until Sean’s 18th birthday in September 2023, at which point the payment dropped to $20,000 for Jayden until he reached legal age. California law mandates that child support ends when a child turns 18 or completes high school, whichever comes later.

Jayden, currently a high school senior in Hawaii, is set to graduate soon. While he has been living there with his father, he’s been visiting Spears in Los Angeles. Sources tell Page Six the mother-son duo “have been spending a lot of time together,” marking a positive step after years of estrangement. “Britney is thrilled to have her baby back,” shared an insider, though Kaplan suggests this reunion may still require time to fully mend past issues.

Both sons had previously distanced themselves, citing emotional trauma and urging Spears to work on her mental well-being. In 2023, Kaplan confirmed Spears reconnected with them, with the boys calling her on Mother’s Day as a hopeful gesture.

Federline, 46, has remained supportive of his sons’ relationship with their mother, according to Kaplan. “Kevin wants them to make their own choices about what’s best for them,” he added, emphasizing that Federline is “all for” their decision to improve their bond with Spears.