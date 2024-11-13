Liam Payne’s Troubling Final Days: Alleged Revenge Threats, Family Drama, and Investigation into Shocking Death

In a tragic turn of events, Liam Payne’s life ended amid a flurry of legal troubles and accusations that have now come to light. Page Six obtained a cease and desist letter dated October 9, sent by Maya Henry’s attorneys, accusing Payne of sending her and her family unsolicited explicit images and videos. This notice was issued just one week before Payne’s sudden death in Buenos Aires on October 16.

The letter details that Payne allegedly sent Henry and her family “disturbing” images, including lewd photos and videos of himself. The attorneys warned that Henry would pursue legal action if Payne continued “defaming, threatening, harassing, or intimidating” her or her family. Additionally, Payne was accused of attempting to share intimate images of his ex with third parties.

Just days before his passing, a woman claiming to know Payne alleged in a direct message to Henry that the singer had recently contacted her through multiple accounts, allegedly offering explicit photos of Henry and his current girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. Cassidy, who had been vacationing with Payne in Argentina before his death, has not commented on the allegations.

Henry, who dated Payne from 2018 to 2022, publicly claimed in recent months that he continued contacting her obsessively, sometimes from different phone numbers and iCloud accounts. She further alleged that he would manipulate her with threats related to his mental health. During an October podcast interview, Henry shared that Payne often spoke of death to gain her attention and repeatedly contacted her family, despite her attempts to cut ties.

The nature of Payne’s death is under investigation in Argentina. Authorities ruled out suicide, stating that Payne likely fell while unconscious, a conclusion supported by a toxicology report showing multiple drugs in his system. Witnesses recalled seeing Payne act erratically in his final hours, including a moment when he smashed his laptop in the hotel lobby after reading a distressing email.

Three people, including a hotel employee and a friend who was with Payne on the day of his death, face charges in connection with the incident. The friend, identified as Rogelio “Roger” Nores, denies abandoning Payne, asserting that he left in a joking manner. Payne’s remains were returned to the UK for burial, where he leaves behind a seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with Cheryl Cole.