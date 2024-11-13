John Krasinski Crowned People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ 2024: The ‘Jack Ryan’ Star Reacts to Winning Coveted Title

John Krasinski has officially earned the title of People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2024. The announcement was revealed during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, marking a new milestone for the Jack Ryan actor.

Reflecting on the moment he learned he’d won, Krasinski admitted he initially thought it was a prank. “I had an immediate blackout—zero thoughts,” he shared with People. “You guys have really raised the bar for me.” His wife, actress Emily Blunt, was thrilled by the news, with Krasinski describing her reaction as “very excited” and full of joy.

This year’s issue also highlights music producer Benny Blanco and the male cast of New Girl, including Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr., and Lamorne Morris. The title has a history of honoring Hollywood’s top stars; last year, actor Patrick Dempsey took the top spot, using his platform to support cancer care through the Dempsey Center, which raised over $1.8 million in 2023.

Previous honorees, including Chris Evans in 2022 and Paul Rudd in 2021, have echoed Krasinski’s humble reaction to the title. Evans joked that his friends would use the title as “a point of bullying,” while Rudd assured fans that his reaction wasn’t “false humility” and that many others deserved it more.

The title has a legacy of celebrating iconic stars, from past winners like John F. Kennedy Jr., Patrick Swayze, and John Legend to two-time honorees Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Johnny Depp, and Richard Gere. Gere was famously named “Sexiest Couple Alive” alongside then-wife Cindy Crawford, making their mark in the title’s unique history.