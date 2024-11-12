Tom Cruise Defies Gravity in New ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Trailer | Watch Here

Nearly four decades after Tom Cruise first introduced us to Ethan Hunt, the Mission: Impossible franchise is nearing its conclusion with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth and final installment. After years in production, the action-packed film is set for a global theatrical release on May 23, 2025—almost exactly 39 years after the first movie’s debut in 1986. Fans got their first look at the trailer on Monday, promising a high-stakes mission that might push Ethan to the edge and endanger those he loves.

Originally titled Dead Reckoning Part 2, this sequel directly follows 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. In the trailer, Ethan faces the repercussions of his long career, as the voiceover warns that his past has finally caught up with him. Cruise is seen sprinting across rooftops, leaping off buildings, speeding on motorcycles, and hanging from a vintage World War II biplane—a thrilling nod to the franchise’s iconic stunts.

As always, the trailer features the classic choice-giving voiceover, with Ethan, played by Cruise, asking the team to “trust me, one last time.” Fans have held onto this thrilling journey since 1986, and the stakes are higher than ever.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has helmed the last three films, The Final Reckoning brings back franchise favorites, including Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and Esai Morales. With heart-pounding action and beloved characters, this final chapter promises a memorable sendoff for the iconic spy.