Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis Sparks Conspiracy Theories as Royal Reporter Questions Details

Kate Middleton is facing a wave of conspiracy theories about her cancer diagnosis, reignited after her recent appearance at the Festival of Remembrance.

In September, royal reporter Rhiannon Mills mistakenly reported that Middleton had “pre-cancerous cells,” not cancer. This error fueled online conspiracy theories, with some accusing Middleton of “playing the sympathy card” amid declining royal popularity. Others argued that pre-cancerous cells are not cancer, while some fans defended her, pointing out that these cells can indeed become cancerous.

Notably, the Mayo Clinic defines pre-cancerous cells as those with changes that could increase cancer risk, though Middleton never used this term in her public statements. Mills’ initial reporting appears to have been a miswording, and Page Six reached out to Kensington Palace for clarification.

In January, news surfaced that Middleton underwent abdominal surgery, prompting her months-long absence from public events. She later shared her diagnosis in a video, revealing, “Tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” and noted that she had begun preventative chemotherapy on her doctors’ advice.

Since her first public appearance post-treatment at Trooping the Colour in June, Middleton has attended Wimbledon and other events. She joined Prince William and King Charles III at the recent Festival of Remembrance, wearing a coat dress and pearl drop earrings in tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.

Amid the controversy, Good Morning Britain reporter Narinder Kaur faced backlash for tweeting about Middleton’s “aging” appearance, later apologizing, admitting it was “a stupid, insensitive tweet.” Middleton has since confirmed that her treatment has concluded, saying her recovery will