Megan Fox Expecting Rainbow Baby with Machine Gun Kelly After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Megan Fox is expecting a new addition to her family! The Jennifer’s Body star announced her pregnancy with partner Machine Gun Kelly, marking their first child together after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

Fox shared the news on Instagram, captioning her post, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️.” The post featured a photo of Fox cradling her bump, covered in oil, and another showing a positive pregnancy test, with Kelly tagged to confirm he is the father.

At 38, Fox already shares three children—Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7—with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK, 34, is also a parent to his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship. The pair, who began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, got engaged two years later.

MGK hinted at their pregnancy loss during a performance at the Billboard Music Awards, dedicating his set to their “unborn child.” Fox later confirmed the miscarriage in her 2023 poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, calling the experience a source of profound grief.

The couple, known for their on-and-off relationship, has been seen together at high-profile events like Stagecoach and Michael Rubin’s white party. In July, Fox sparked pregnancy rumors after appearing with a visible bump in MGK’s “Lonely Road” music video, though she didn’t publicly address the speculation at that time.