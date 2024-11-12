Britney Spears Reunites with Son Jayden, 18, After Long Estrangement and Hawaii Relocation

After years of estrangement, Britney Spears has finally reunited with her 18-year-old son, Jayden James Federline, sources exclusively tell Page Six.

Insiders report that Spears and Jayden have been spending considerable time together since he recently returned to California, where Spears lives, following his move to Hawaii with his father, Kevin Federline, and brother, Sean Preston. While it’s unclear if Jayden is staying at Spears’ $7.4 million home in Thousand Oaks, Sean Preston, 19, is reportedly still residing in Hawaii.

“Britney is thrilled to have her baby back,” a source shared, adding that the reunion is a positive step forward. This in-person reconnection comes six months after Spears received a Mother’s Day call from both sons, which Kevin’s attorney had described as a hopeful sign for the family’s relationship.

Kevin Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, moved Jayden, Preston, and his other children to Hawaii in August 2023 after his wife, Victoria Prince, secured a coaching position at the University of Hawaii. Although Spears approved their relocation, she hadn’t seen the boys since they left due to their strained relationship.

In a rare 2022 interview, Jayden expressed hope for reconciling with his mother, emphasizing that it would take time and effort. He candidly shared his concerns about Spears’ mental well-being and the impact of her social media activity, which had strained their connection.

Despite the challenges, Spears dedicated her memoir, The Woman in Me, to Jayden and Preston, calling them the “loves of [her] life.”