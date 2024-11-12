Jennifer Lopez Upset Over Ben Affleck’s Growing Friendship with David and Victoria Beckham

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, though separated after a relationship that spanned two decades, continue to attract attention with their high-profile divorce. Now, reports suggest a new development in Affleck’s life has left Lopez feeling uneasy.

According to sources, Affleck has recently grown close to soccer star David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, spending more time with the couple as they settle into Miami. This newfound friendship is reportedly upsetting for Lopez, who had her own close bond with the Beckhams during her marriage to Marc Anthony. A source told In Touch that Lopez admired Victoria, and they became very close back then. Although they drifted apart after her split from Anthony, Lopez still considers Victoria a friend, making Affleck’s relationship with the couple a sensitive issue.