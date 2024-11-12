Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Heartwarming Night Out with Daughter Emme at ‘Wicked’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez brought her 16-year-old daughter, Emme, as her special guest to the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on November 9. Although Lopez walked the red carpet solo, she later revealed on Instagram that Emme joined her for the star-studded musical event.

In an Instagram selfie, Lopez and Emme smiled for the camera, with Emme dressed in a multicolored top and dark pants. Set to an instrumental version of Defying Gravity, the post included emojis of the characters Elphaba and Glinda. Lopez captioned the post, “Wicked!! We loved it.”

Lopez stunned on the red carpet in a sparkling Zuhair Murad Couture gown, while Emme coordinated in a stylish gold-collared shirt. She also shared a video from the carpet, tagging stars of the film and Broadway icons Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

This mother-daughter outing follows Lopez’s recent reflections on her desire to spend more quality time with her loved ones during the holiday season. In an interview with People, Lopez shared, “It was a pretty intense year for me, and I’m most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast.”

Lopez, who cherishes the holiday season, emphasized the importance of slowing down and being together. “We don’t get to see each other all year, so we catch up on what everybody’s doing,” she said. “It’s just a beautiful time, and I really enjoy it.”