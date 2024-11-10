ITF Pakistan J30 World Tennis C’ship 2024 main draw begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The ITF Pakistan J30 Ali Embroidery Mills World Junior Tennis Championship 2024 is set to showcase top junior talent from around the world as the main draw commences on Monday (tomorrow) at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex in Islamabad.

This prestigious event has drawn 47 junior players from 13 countries, including top emerging players from South Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Canada, and Europe. Among them are 28 boys and 19 girls competing for honors alongside Pakistan’s own contingent of 28 players, featuring 22 boys and six girls.

Ahead of the main competition, four players successfully advanced through the final qualifying rounds, securing their spots in the main draw. The main draw will officially start on Monday, November 11, at 10:00 am, with an opening ceremony scheduled to take place at 11:00 am, adding to the excitement surrounding this major junior tennis event in Pakistan.

In the boys’ singles qualifying final round on Sunday, Yeonmu Jung (KOR) defeated Minwoo Kim (KOR) 5-7, 6-4, (10-3), Youngchae Oh (KOR) defeated Yota Nishikori (JPN) 6-2, 4-6, (18-16), Seung Woo Han (KOR) defeated Zain Saeed Khalid (PAK) 6-0, 6-0 and Park Dohyun (KOR) def. Patcharaphol Leekul (THA) 6-3, 6-4.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik emphasized the importance of the ITF Pakistan J30 World Tennis Championships, calling it a vital platform for young talent to gain invaluable experience and compete at an international level. “This tournament not only enriches Pakistan’s tennis landscape but also offers our junior players the chance to learn from and play alongside top talent from around the world,” Malik remarked. “I extend my gratitude to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) for their professional efforts in organizing such a prestigious event, which will undoubtedly aid our players in refining their skills and elevating their game. I am also thankful to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for sponsoring this prestigious international event.”