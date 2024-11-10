Pakistan commits to ending violence against children at global conference in Colombia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children’s rights and eradicating violence against children.

The delegation, led by Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) Ayesha Raza Farooq and Chairperson of the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab Sarah Ahmad, represented Pakistan at the first-ever Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children (VAC), held in Bogotá, Colombia, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

The landmark event was hosted by the Government of Colombia, in collaboration with Sweden, UNICEF, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, and the World Health Organization.

It aimed to accelerate global efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of ending violence against children by 2030. The conference gathered representatives from 143 countries, along with global leaders, child rights organizations, and United Nations bodies, to address the universal challenge of ending violence against children.

During the plenary session, Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, highlighted the urgent need to eliminate violence against children. Leaders and stakeholders worldwide pledged to ensure children’s safety through universal access to comprehensive parenting support, secure environments, and effective response services for victims to prevent recurrence and foster resilient pathways for children and families.

At the conference, Pakistan presented two significant pledges, following the National Preparatory Session held in Islamabad on October 3. The session involved discussions between national and provincial governments, civil society, and academia about the nation’s child protection goals.

The first pledge focuses on Strengthening Integrated Child Protection Services. Pakistan has committed to expanding and enhancing child protection services across the country by 2027.

This initiative includes reinforcing district-level child protection units, enacting and enforcing child protection laws, and developing a gender-responsive, child-sensitive workforce. The goal is to support at least 18,000 child survivors and their families while extending protection services to over 28 million children.

The second pledge involves Promoting Positive Parenting and Non-Violent Discipline. Recognising the crucial role of parents and caregivers in preventing violence, Pakistan will implement nationwide parenting programs that promote non-violent, positive discipline. This initiative aims to equip approximately 28 million parents and caregivers with the tools to create safe and nurturing environments for children while challenging harmful social and gender norms.

In her address, Ayesha Raza Farooq shared the pledge on behalf of the Government of Pakistan: “I make this pledge on behalf of the children of our country, Pakistan, to ensure that every child is safe from all forms of violence in all contexts. This will be achieved through strengthening and expanding integrated child protection services by 2027. This initiative will be supported by a comprehensive policy framework, enhanced interdepartmental coordination, a well-capacitated workforce, and dedicated financial resources.”

She further emphasized that the pledge focuses on the strengthening and enforcement of child protection laws, particularly those against corporal punishment, child marriage, and online sexual abuse and exploitation.

Additionally, Pakistan aims to build a child-sensitive, gender-responsive workforce capable of providing equitable, necessary, and timely support to children in need. The plan also includes ensuring that responsive services are accessible and effective across all provinces and territories, in line with constitutional and international standards.