Haleem Sheikh accuses Sindh police of targeting PTI workers, condemns media restrictions

KARACHI: Sindh President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh has accused the police of attacking party workers and claimed that efforts were being made to suppress PTI’s voice in the media.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Sheikh expressed concerns that media coverage was being restricted at the party’s headquarters, Insaf House, and as a result, PTI’s message was not being properly conveyed to the public.

Sheikh criticised the police for arresting key PTI leaders, including Dr. Masroor Sial, Raja Azhar, Arsalan Khalid, and Rana Azam, two days ago under false charges. He claimed these leaders were subjected to police violence and that fabricated FIRs were filed against them. He also described an incident at Sohrab Goth, where PTI leaders were allegedly mistreated by the police.

“We do not fear jails; instead, our resolve strengthens when we face imprisonment,” he said, referring to the mistreatment of his colleagues. Sheikh vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the insults and humiliation faced by PTI members.

The PTI leader also accused the Sohrab Goth police of being involved in illegal activities, including extortion and drug trafficking, under the protection of powerful figures. He condemned the recent bomb blast at Quetta Railway Station, which killed 32 people, calling those responsible “enemies of the nation.” Sheikh stressed that the focus of the police should have been on preventing such terrorist incidents, rather than targeting PTI workers.

Sheikh argued that in Sindh, police resources were being used primarily to apprehend PTI members, diverting attention away from tackling real threats to public safety. He lamented the erosion of the rule of law and judicial independence in the country, claiming that law enforcement agencies were being misused for political purposes.

On the issue of former prime minister Imran Khan’s imprisonment, Sheikh stated that Khan was not jailed for personal gain but for standing up for the rights of the people. He emphasized that the time had come for a final push to restore the rule of law in Pakistan, calling for the release of Khan and other PTI leaders. Sheikh also urged that PTI’s mandate be returned to enable the country to progress.

“If not granted justice, we will spread our message to every household,” he declared, urging people to stand up for their rights.

Sheikh also highlighted PTI’s ongoing struggle to hold a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. He revealed that the party had sought permission from the Deputy Commissioner East since May but had received no response.

Sheikh informed that a court hearing regarding the rally’s permission was scheduled for the following day. If permission was denied, PTI would appeal to Imran Khan to set a date for the rally, regardless of opposition.

In his closing remarks, Sheikh reaffirmed PTI’s commitment to securing justice for its leaders and supporters and to ensuring that the voices of the people are heard despite efforts to silence them.