Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Deepens: “In It for the Long Haul” and Fully Supportive

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are thriving as a couple, with sources revealing they’re “in it for the long haul.” A close source shared with PEOPLE that Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 34, are each other’s “biggest cheerleaders,” enjoying a strong and balanced relationship since they began dating in 2022. The Academy Award winner and the jewelry designer moved in together in February, marking a major step in their relationship.

Currently, Pitt is busy filming his Formula 1 movie in Mexico, while de Ramon has embraced a supportive role, balancing her time with friends and work in Los Angeles. “Ines loves how driven Brad is, and he appreciates her independence,” the source adds, noting their mutual respect and individual focus as keys to their relationship.

The couple loves to travel together, recently making their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for Pitt’s new film Wolfs. Since they were first seen together at a Bono concert in November 2022, their relationship has reportedly grown even more serious, with insiders calling de Ramon a “laid-back, no-drama” partner, whom Pitt “adores.”