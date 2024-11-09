Kate Middleton To Make Public Appearance Tomorrow At Remembrance Sunday Events, Buckingham Palace Confirms

Kate Middleton is set to make her next public appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend, marking her gradual return to royal duties after completing cancer treatment. Buckingham Palace confirmed the Princess of Wales’s attendance, while Queen Camilla’s presence remains uncertain due to illness.

This announcement follows a recent update from Prince William, who shared that Kate is “doing really well” and has shown “amazing” strength throughout her cancer journey. Reflecting on the difficult year, William said, “I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

In a personal message shared in September, Kate reflected on the challenging journey, noting that her battle with cancer brought a new perspective. Now, she is focused on staying healthy and cherishing the “simple yet important things in life.”