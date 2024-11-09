Jay Cutler Makes Red Carpet Appearance with Girlfriend Samantha Robertson Weeks After DUI Arrest

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler attended the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City on Nov. 7 with his girlfriend, Samantha Robertson, marking his first public appearance since his DUI arrest in Tennessee nearly three weeks ago. At the Museum of Modern Art, Cutler, 41, sported a gray blazer and gold chain, while Robertson, 33, wore a sleek black dress. The couple posed with Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel and her boyfriend, Tom Villante.

Cutler shared an Instagram post from the event, thanking Paramount for the invitation and expressing excitement for Yellowstone’s new season. This appearance follows Cutler’s Oct. 17 DUI arrest in Franklin, Tenn., where he was charged with DUI, illegal possession of a firearm, and other offenses after reportedly rear-ending another vehicle. Court documents also revealed he attempted to settle the incident privately.

Cutler’s ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, addressed the situation on her Let’s Be Honest podcast, wishing him well and saying, “I do hope that he gets the help that he needs.”