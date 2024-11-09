Julianna Margulies Reveals How George Clooney Saved Her “ER” Character From Being Killed Off

Julianna Margulies shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show how her role as Carol Hathaway in ER nearly ended after the pilot episode. The original script had her character die from an overdose, but her on-screen chemistry with George Clooney’s Doug Ross changed everything. Audiences were captivated by Clooney’s reaction to Carol’s death, leading the test audience to react with a collective “No!” in protest.

Casting director tweaks and Clooney’s star power ultimately kept Margulies’s character alive, shaping her six-season run on the show. Margulies revealed that Sherry Stringfield, who played Dr. Susan Lewis, even contributed to the scene’s ambiguity by blocking the line that confirmed Carol’s fate.

Reflecting on her friendship with Clooney, Margulies praised his decision to make his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck in 2025, saying, “I’m so proud of you. You don’t have to do this… I’m really impressed that he’s doing it.” Both actors have gone on to significant success, with Margulies starring in The Good Wife and The Morning Show, while Clooney has built a celebrated film career, including Oscar-winning roles.