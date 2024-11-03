KP Finance Dept releases Rs19.4b under annual development program

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, following the Department of Planning and Development’s recommendations, has released Rs19.4 billion as part of the Annual Development Program (ADP).

According to the provincial government, the funds disbursement aims at driving development and strengthen infrastructure across both settled and merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the ADP, Rs14.4 billion has been allocated for settled districts, including Rs3.8bn for multi-sector development, Rs2.5bn for road construction, and Rs1 billion each for irrigation, drinking water, primary and secondary education, and health sectors.

Additionally, Rs500mn has been issued each for internal affairs and agriculture, Rs340mn for energy and power, and Rs300mn each for sports and youth affairs, livestock, and higher education. The transport sector has been granted Rs5mn, while the treasury department has been allocated only Rs1mn.

For the Accelerated Development Program in the tribal districts, Rs3 billion has been released, which include Rs820mn for multi-sector development, Rs500mn for road construction, Rs297mn for health, Rs284mn for primary and secondary education, Rs194mn for irrigation, Rs127mn for urban development, Rs119mn for drinking water, and Rs110mn for energy and power.

Funds to the tune of Rs8 million each have also been allocated for food and religious affairs in the ADP.

Furthermore, Rs4mn each has been set aside for rehabilitation and resettlement and transport, Rs2mn for information, and Rs1mn for local government.

Under the development plan for merged districts, Rs2bn has been allocated. This includes Rs500mn for water supply, Rs300mn each for health and road construction, Rs240mn for internal affairs, Rs150mn for multi-sector development, Rs135mn for primary and secondary education, Rs144mn for irrigation, Rs60mn for urban development, Rs30mn for local government, Rs20mn for sports and youth affairs, and Rs25mn for higher education.

Additionally, Rs1mn each has been issued for science and information technology and religious affairs, while Rs2mn each has been allocated for population welfare, forestry, and excise and taxation.