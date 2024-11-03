Adele Shares Heartfelt Hugs with Meryl Streep at Emotional Las Vegas Concerts As Residency Ends | Video

Adele’s Las Vegas residency has become known for more than just her powerful performances; fans attending her shows also witness special moments between the star and other celebrities. Friday night’s concert at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace was no exception, as Adele shared a touching embrace with Meryl Streep.

Dressed as Madeline Ashton, Meryl’s character from Death Becomes Her, Adele dazzled in a silver dress for her Halloween-themed performance. During her rendition of When We Were Young, Adele made her way through the audience, pausing to bow to Meryl, who returned the gesture before the two shared a warm hug.

This sentimental moment mirrored a heartfelt encounter from the previous weekend, when Adele embraced Celine Dion, who was visibly moved. The singer broke down as she hugged Celine, who has been open about her battle with stiff person syndrome. Adele then invited the audience to show their support, saying, “Give it up for Ms. Celine Dion,” as Celine wiped away tears before waving to the cheering crowd.

These moments of connection with iconic figures have added a personal and emotional touch to Adele’s residency, creating unforgettable memories for her fans.