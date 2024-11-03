Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Health Update Following Scary Diagnosis

In May, it emerged that Hemsworth is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s, a revelation that led him to take a break from Hollywood to focus on his health and family. After recovering from a back injury sustained on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, he’s returned to filming, with his latest project being Crime 101 in Los Angeles alongside Mark Ruffalo. This return follows a period of reflection on work-life balance and overall health, a journey that has seen him turn to leading health practitioners worldwide.
Hemsworth described how, prior to his health revelations, he often pushed himself too hard in both physical training and work commitments, noting that he used to believe, “If I’m not crawling out of the gym, I haven’t worked hard enough.” Now, he’s shifting his focus to a more sustainable approach, balancing rigorous training with recovery.
Having a net worth of over AU$220 million, Hemsworth still feels the pressure of unresolved stress tied to his upbringing and paying off his family’s debts. Yet, his recent journey has allowed him to see the importance of slowing down. He has dedicated more time to family, spending quality moments with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children at their Byron Bay home.
Moving forward, Hemsworth is aiming to maintain this balance, continuing his career while prioritizing his health and family over endless projects.