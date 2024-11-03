Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Health Update Following Scary Diagnosis

Chris Hemsworth has given fans a health update after discussing the toll his career has taken on his wellbeing. The Thor star, now 41, recently shared on Instagram that he’s working with Dr. Adeel Khan, a leading expert in regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy, to prioritize his long-term health. Hemsworth posted a photo alongside Dr. Khan, commending his work with MUSE cells, a type of regenerative stem cell that shows potential in healing damaged tissue. “Dr. Khan’s work with MUSE cells, which detect and repair damaged tissue, really inspired confidence,” Chris wrote. MUSE cells are found in the bone marrow and connective tissue of various organs, and they work by naturally migrating to injury sites in the body.

In May, it emerged that Hemsworth is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s, a revelation that led him to take a break from Hollywood to focus on his health and family. After recovering from a back injury sustained on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, he’s returned to filming, with his latest project being Crime 101 in Los Angeles alongside Mark Ruffalo. This return follows a period of reflection on work-life balance and overall health, a journey that has seen him turn to leading health practitioners worldwide.

Hemsworth described how, prior to his health revelations, he often pushed himself too hard in both physical training and work commitments, noting that he used to believe, “If I’m not crawling out of the gym, I haven’t worked hard enough.” Now, he’s shifting his focus to a more sustainable approach, balancing rigorous training with recovery.

Having a net worth of over AU$220 million, Hemsworth still feels the pressure of unresolved stress tied to his upbringing and paying off his family’s debts. Yet, his recent journey has allowed him to see the importance of slowing down. He has dedicated more time to family, spending quality moments with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children at their Byron Bay home.

Moving forward, Hemsworth is aiming to maintain this balance, continuing his career while prioritizing his health and family over endless projects.