Orlando Bloom Subpoenaed in Katy Perry’s Legal Battle with 85-Year-Old Veteran Over Montecito Mansion

Orlando Bloom is set to appear in court next year in support of his fiancée, Katy Perry, as her real estate battle with 85-year-old veteran Carl Westcott escalates. Bloom, 47, was issued a subpoena by Westcott’s attorney for a civil court appearance scheduled for February 25, 2025.

The legal conflict began when Perry purchased Westcott’s $15 million Montecito mansion during the pandemic. Westcott, who suffers from Huntington’s disease, claims he agreed to the sale under duress and while recovering from surgery, but Perry’s team refused his attempt to withdraw. Following an extended court dispute, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner ruled in Perry’s favor in 2023, concluding there was insufficient evidence to void the contract on grounds of Westcott’s mental incapacity.

Since winning the case, Perry has demanded compensation, alleging that she is owed over $5.5 million for damages and loss of rental income on the property. The amount originally requested was $2.67 million, but recent court documents reveal her claim has more than doubled due to alleged additional repairs.

Westcott’s son, Chart, claimed Bloom has been “supervising renovations and repairs” and accused Perry of seeking compensation not only for damage but also for renovations. “We have the determination and power to fight back,” he stated, referring to past conflicts where Perry was accused of bullying in real estate matters.

The estate, a luxurious 1930s property featuring two guest houses, cathedral ceilings, and extensive outdoor spaces, has been at the center of other disputes in Perry’s history. In the mid-2010s, she won a high-profile legal battle over a former Los Angeles convent, securing her right to purchase the property from the archdiocese.

This latest phase of the Westcott trial is set to continue in early 2025, with Perry and Bloom expected to present their side of the story in the ongoing high-stakes real estate dispute.