Digital setbacks

While the world is thinking beyond the 5G technology, Pakistan is still grappling with 4G connectivity issues. Since February 17, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) has been blocked; and in recent weeks, popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat are only accessible via VPN. Basic services, such as downloading or sending voice notes, have been disrupted, reflecting a concerning digital setback.

The government, while focused on constitutional amendments, has overlooked the serious consequences of these disruptions. The Pakistan Software House Association (P@SHA) has estimated a $300 million loss to the economy due to internet blockages.

This problem, however, extends beyond the financial loss — students and educators are facing severe problems accessing learning resources. Now that the 26th Constitutional Amendment has been approved, the government as well as the PTA must act swiftly to restore reliable internet access. The ongoing disruptions are stalling both economic growth and educational progress, and students can no longer bear the burden of all this.

MOIN AHMED AWAN

KANDHKOT