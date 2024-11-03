Hugh Jackman Jokingly Sides with Martha Stewart in Playful Ryan Reynolds Roast: ‘Finally Someone Says It!

Hugh Jackman has weighed in on the lighthearted banter between his friend Ryan Reynolds and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. The exchange began after Stewart, 83, playfully commented that Reynolds, 48, “is not so funny in real life” during her guest appearance on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show.

Reynolds responded on X (formerly Twitter) with humor, saying, “I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.” Not long after, Jackman joined in, cheekily agreeing with Stewart and writing, “Finally someone says it.”

Jackman and Reynolds have shared a famously playful “feud” for years, often roasting each other on social media. In a 2020 interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman shared that their friendly rivalry began when Reynolds married Scarlett Johansson in 2008, as Jackman was close friends with her. “I used to tell him to be on his best behavior,” Jackman joked, “and we started ribbing each other from there.”

The pair frequently poke fun at each other on social media, even while sharing heartfelt messages. Recently, Reynolds posted a tribute for Jackman’s October birthday, sharing photos with the caption, “I hope we get to do this til we’re 90.” A few days later, Jackman reciprocated with a humorous post for Reynolds’ birthday, showing just how much they enjoy their long-running banter.

With Jackman and Reynolds set to appear together in Deadpool & Wolverine, fans can expect more entertaining exchanges as the two continue their playful “feud.”