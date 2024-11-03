Three BLA affiliated terrorists killed in Musakhel IBO: CTD

Two others also arrested in the operation conducted in early hours of Sunday: Spokesperson

QUETTA: The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have killed three terrorists and arrested two others in an operation conducted in Musakhel district.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the operation was conducted in the early hours of Sunday, following a tip-off about the presence of the terrorists.

The spokesperson said that the CTD and law enforcement agencies received “credible information” about terrorists belonging to the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) active in the Rarhasham area of Musakhel.

“Forces, including CTD, FC and police were deployed in general area and late at night one of the deployed force contingent came across a group of 10-12 terrorists, moving towards main road,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“The terrorists were intercepted and heavy exchange of fire followed.”

During the gun battle, three terrorists were killed and two others were apprehended, according to the spokesperson. However, “five to seven of them managed to flee because of night conditions”, he said, adding that a search for them was underway.

The spokesperson added that weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists during the operation, while the bodies were shifted to a hospital and the arrested terrorists were being interrogated.

“The FIR (first information report) has been registered with CTD and further investigation has been launched,” said the spokesperson.

Yesterday, the Balochistan CTD registered an FIR against unidentified terrorists for the improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mastung on Friday.

Nine people, including five children, were killed and 29 were injured in the blast.

The country, particularly the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, has seen a sharp uptick in terrorism-related incidents over the last few months.