Massive anti-power theft operation nets thousands across Punjab and Karachi

LAHORE: In a sweeping crackdown against electricity theft, Punjab Police have arrested 61,540 individuals across the province, including Lahore, on charges of power pilfering.

The large-scale operation has led to the registration of 99,572 cases, with challans completed for 60,278 cases, resulting in the conviction of 8,424 offenders.

In Lahore alone, 32,057 suspects were detained, with 31,559 cases filed and 8,722 challans submitted. So far this year, 53,323 individuals have been apprehended across Punjab in relation to 91,264 registered cases, with 58,067 case challans completed.

Meanwhile, K-Electric (KE) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have also carried out joint operations targeting power theft in Karachi and nearby areas within KE’s jurisdiction in Sindh and Balochistan. Since March 2024, coordinated raids have targeted locations such as Marora Goth, Peer Abad, Ellahi Colony Metroville, Merchant Navy Housing Society, Johar Colony, Willayatabad, and Architects Society, resulting in six FIRs against power thieves.

In these Karachi operations, four individuals were apprehended; three were remanded in jail, while one was released upon clearing dues. A cumulative fine of PKR 44.33 million was imposed as part of the effort to strengthen accountability. Additionally, KE, in partnership with FIA Balochistan, has conducted anti-theft inspections in Hub, focusing on markets, shopping centers, and residential and commercial sites to curb power theft comprehensively.