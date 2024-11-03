World

Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out as Gay While Publicly Endorsing Kamala Harris for President

By Web Desk

Chloë Grace Moretz came out as a gay woman over the weekend while endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. The Kick-Ass actress, 26, shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing her early vote for Harris and discussing her support for LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive freedom.

“There is so much on the line this election,” Moretz wrote alongside a photo of her “I voted early 2024” sticker. Expressing her belief that personal health decisions should be between a woman and her doctor, Moretz stated, “Kamala Harris will protect that for us.” She added, “I believe in the need for legal protections that protect the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman.”

This is Moretz’s first public acknowledgment of her sexual orientation, though she has been rumored to be dating model Kate Harrison since 2018. Before Harrison, she was in a relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. Moretz has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, inspired by her two gay brothers. Reflecting on their experiences growing up in Georgia, she shared in a 2018 interview that witnessing her brothers’ challenges motivated her to speak out.

Encouraging her followers to vote, Moretz closed her message with a call for change, joining a growing number of celebrities endorsing Harris for the upcoming election.

Previous article
Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Nobu Outing with Son Max After Endorsing Kamala Harris in Las Vegas Rally
Next article
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Special Mashups at Indianapolis Eras Tour Show
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.