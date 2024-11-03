Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out as Gay While Publicly Endorsing Kamala Harris for President

Chloë Grace Moretz came out as a gay woman over the weekend while endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. The Kick-Ass actress, 26, shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing her early vote for Harris and discussing her support for LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive freedom.

“There is so much on the line this election,” Moretz wrote alongside a photo of her “I voted early 2024” sticker. Expressing her belief that personal health decisions should be between a woman and her doctor, Moretz stated, “Kamala Harris will protect that for us.” She added, “I believe in the need for legal protections that protect the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman.”

This is Moretz’s first public acknowledgment of her sexual orientation, though she has been rumored to be dating model Kate Harrison since 2018. Before Harrison, she was in a relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. Moretz has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, inspired by her two gay brothers. Reflecting on their experiences growing up in Georgia, she shared in a 2018 interview that witnessing her brothers’ challenges motivated her to speak out.

Encouraging her followers to vote, Moretz closed her message with a call for change, joining a growing number of celebrities endorsing Harris for the upcoming election.