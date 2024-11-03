Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Nobu Outing with Son Max After Endorsing Kamala Harris in Las Vegas Rally

Jennifer Lopez stepped out with her 16-year-old son, Max, for a stylish lunch at Nobu in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 55-year-old singer and actress, currently separated from Ben Affleck, turned heads in a chic white turtleneck paired with low-waisted, wide-leg pinstriped trousers.

Earlier in the week, Lopez showed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Las Vegas. She took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her 250 million followers, writing, “Honored to stand with @KamalaHarris. Let’s continue to lift each other up and keep pushing for a future where every voice is heard!” In a video, Lopez appeared beside Harris in a curve-hugging brown dress, sharing her excitement for the event.

Lopez completed her look with an elegant updo, allowing soft, face-framing pieces to fall around her blonde-highlighted hair.

Lopez is part of a growing list of celebrities, including Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, and Taylor Swift, who have publicly endorsed Harris. Other stars like Bruce Springsteen and Eminem have also supported Harris in recent appearances. On the other side, public figures like Kanye West, Dennis Quaid, and Elon Musk have voiced support for former President Donald Trump.