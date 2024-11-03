World

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Special Mashups at Indianapolis Eras Tour Show

By Web Desk

Taylor Swift thrilled fans during the second night of her Eras Tour in Indianapolis, delivering unique mashups as her surprise songs for the evening. The 14-time Grammy winner, who has been on tour nearly non-stop this year, continued her tradition of adding special tracks to her 44-song setlist.

For her Indianapolis performance, Swift combined “The Prophecy” from The Tortured Poets Department with “This Love” from 1989 on guitar, followed by a piano mashup of “Maroon” from Midnights and “cowboy like me” from Evermore. The crowd loved the exclusive mixes, adding even more excitement to the nearly three-hour show.

Swift’s final U.S. stop on the Eras Tour will be her third Indianapolis show, before she heads to international destinations.

Previous article
Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out as Gay While Publicly Endorsing Kamala Harris for President
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Inconvenience due to unfinished roads and frequent load shedding

I’m a second year student of Mass Communication at the University of Karachi, and I'm writing to draw attention to two important problems that...

Tier One Advantages: Strategic Sourcing in Pakistan’s Textile Industry

The Constitution and Establishment can’t go together

Unprecedented Turmoil Sweeps Across the Middle East

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.