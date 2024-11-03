Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Special Mashups at Indianapolis Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift thrilled fans during the second night of her Eras Tour in Indianapolis, delivering unique mashups as her surprise songs for the evening. The 14-time Grammy winner, who has been on tour nearly non-stop this year, continued her tradition of adding special tracks to her 44-song setlist.

For her Indianapolis performance, Swift combined “The Prophecy” from The Tortured Poets Department with “This Love” from 1989 on guitar, followed by a piano mashup of “Maroon” from Midnights and “cowboy like me” from Evermore. The crowd loved the exclusive mixes, adding even more excitement to the nearly three-hour show.

Swift’s final U.S. stop on the Eras Tour will be her third Indianapolis show, before she heads to international destinations.