Victoria and David Beckham Bond Over Thrillers on Miami Yacht Getaway as Family Celebrates Milestones

Victoria and David Beckham showcased their shared interests as they lounged on their £16M superyacht in Miami, enjoying books by the same thriller author, Freida McFadden. The longtime couple, married for 25 years, spent their sunny Friday immersed in McFadden’s chilling novels. Victoria, 50, sported denim cutoffs and a black T-shirt while reading Never Lie, a mystery about a couple trapped in a remote mansion with dark secrets. Meanwhile, David, 49, went shirtless and showed off his toned physique as he read The Housemaid’s Secret, a suspenseful story about hidden dangers within a luxurious home.



Taking their books ashore, the couple kept reading as they were helped off the yacht. McFadden, a practicing doctor and bestselling thriller author, has penned over 25 novels, with The Housemaid set for a big-screen adaptation.

Meanwhile, their son Brooklyn Beckham recently shared marital advice he received from David on Today with Hoda & Jenna. Promoting his new hot sauce, Cloud23, Brooklyn, 25, spoke fondly about his marriage to Nicola Peltz, whom he wed in a lavish $3.5 million ceremony. Reflecting on his father’s guidance, he said, “My dad always told me to find that person you’ll spend your life with.” Brooklyn, who also adopted the Peltz name, expressed excitement about future “Peltz Beckhams” running around.

The Beckhams’ family moments reflect their tight-knit bond and shared values, whether lounging in Miami or offering support to each other’s new chapters.