Kim Kardashian Privately Predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance Will ‘Implode’

Kim Kardashian reportedly believes Taylor Swift’s high-profile romance with NFL star Travis Kelce won’t last, according to a source close to the SKIMS founder. Despite her ongoing feud with Swift, which began in 2016 due to controversies surrounding Kanye West’s song “Famous,” Kardashian is said to be watching Swift’s relationship from afar, convinced it will “crash and burn.”

The feud traces back to West’s lyric about Swift, which she later condemned, claiming she hadn’t approved it. Kardashian countered with footage that seemed to show otherwise, intensifying the public rift. In 2024, their tensions resurfaced with Swift’s release of “thanK you aIMee,” a song allegedly directed at Kardashian.

While Swift and Kelce’s relationship blossoms, an insider told Life & Style that Kardashian privately enjoys speculating about when their romance might end, though she has no plans to address it publicly. The source also noted that Kardashian resents the double standard in public perception of their dating lives, feeling Swift is often seen in a more favorable light.

Meanwhile, engagement rumors about Swift and Kelce continue to swirl. The NFL star’s mother, Donna Kelce, hinted that there might be big plans on the horizon but emphasized that her son and Swift are capable of making their own decisions. Additionally, a source revealed that Kelce has reportedly purchased a $250,000 diamond ring, sparking further speculation that he’s ready to take the next step in their relationship.