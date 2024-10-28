Who is Walker Lyons, the rising USC Football star and DWTS’ Rylee Arnold’s new romance

University of Southern California freshman tight end Walker Lyons has quickly become a standout — both on and off the field. Recently, Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold made their relationship public, sharing sweet photos of the couple in an October 2024 Instagram post. The post, captioned, “Is this a hard launch?? 🤭❤️‍🔥,” shows Arnold cozying up to Lyons, confirming the budding romance.

Before officially going public, Arnold hinted at her new relationship in a TikTok video, sharing that she and her new beau had gone on multiple dates, describing him as “sweet, humble, and easy to talk to.”

Here’s what fans need to know about Walker Lyons:

California Native and High School Star: Lyons hails from Folsom, California, and was highly recruited out of Folsom High School. He earned the All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year title at the 2023 Under Armour All-American football game. Shared Faith: Both Lyons and Arnold are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a connection they reportedly enjoy discussing. Mission Trip Experience: Lyons took a break before starting at USC to serve a mission in Norway, which his coach noted helped him stay in shape. USC Coach Lincoln Riley praised him for balancing fitness with his mission responsibilities. From a Big Family: Lyons is one of five siblings, including sisters Kapri and Kassidy and brothers Ryder and Timothy. Arnold, meanwhile, has three siblings, including DWTS alum Lindsay Arnold, who was thrilled by her sister’s relationship reveal.

With his impressive sports record and his supportive relationship with Arnold, Walker Lyons is a young star to watch in both college football and celebrity news circles.