China slams U.S. media’s accusation of ‘espionage activities’

BEIJING: The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday slammed an accusation by the U.S. media that “China is carrying out espionage activities.”

At a regular press briefing, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the ministry, said some Western media have been hyping up the false narratives about China’s “espionage activities” for quite some time. “However, apart from some baseless speculations and remarks, there are no facts or evidence,” he said.

Lin said the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has recently published guidelines in Chinese language on social media in an attempt to lure Chinese personnel to turn to the CIA, which is a serious violation of China’s national interests.

China will resolutely crack down on the infiltration and sabotage activities of overseas anti-China forces to effectively safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, he said.

Lin noted that for a long time, the CIA has used various despicable methods to steal other countries’ secrets and interfere in other countries’ internal affairs.

The United States has never stopped its espionage activities against China, he said, adding that the U.S. has conducted large-scale wiretapping and secret theft on its allies around the world for a long time while accusing other countries of false accusations of espionage threats, he said.

He urged the U.S. side to immediately stop its wrongdoings and cease bringing more chaos and turmoil to the world.

China adheres to the peaceful use of outer space, opposes the arms race and the militarization of outer space, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at Monday’s regular press briefing in response to media reports that the US will next year launch a new type of satellite jammers.

Some Western media have hyped that the US satellite jammer was expected to be delivered next year which was mainly used to jam Chinese and Russian satellites.

China has no intention of engaging in a space race with any country, nor does it seek the so-called space superiority. The US openly characterized outer space as a “battlefield,” continuously expanded its military capabilities in outer space, Lin noted.

It formed military alliances in outer space, and promoted the militarization of outer space, seriously threatening the common security and development interests of all countries in outer space, said Lin.

China urges the US to stop spreading irresponsible remarks, cease its military expansion in outer space, and make the necessary contributions to maintaining lasting peace and security in outer space, Lin said.