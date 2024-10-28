Marwat backs KP CM amid protests

PESHAWAR: Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and leader of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sher Afzal Marwat, on Monday publicly affirmed his support for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur during a recent television appearance.

Marwat emphasized that he has no disagreements with the Chief Minister and praised Gandapur’s initiatives while calling for unity within their party amid ongoing protests.

Marwat criticized opposition parties, particularly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), for allegedly taking advantage of the situation to misrepresent government actions.

He stated, “Instead of focusing on Ali Amin’s leadership during these protests, PML-N and others are misrepresenting the government’s actions, claiming that the province is under attack from the center.”

He cautioned that such narratives could lead to the justification of imposing governor’s rule in KP, which could jeopardize their government.

Highlighting the importance of a strategic response to the ongoing unrest, Marwat suggested forming a dedicated committee to address the issues raised by the protests and to devise an effective plan for moving forward.

His comments reflect a commitment to maintaining party solidarity as Tehreek-e-Insaf navigates the challenges posed by opposition forces, and he remains optimistic about leveraging Gandapur’s support to strengthen their position in the province.