Punjab issues emergency alert as smog shrouds Lahore

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has declared an emergency alert for Lahore as the city grapples with hazardous air quality due to smog drifting from neighboring regions, including Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb urged residents to take precautions, advising the use of masks and keeping windows and doors closed against the incoming pollution.

Minister Aurangzeb highlighted that the city’s air quality index (AQI) recently dropped from a high of 800 to 191 as winds calmed, but the air remains unsafe, especially for children and individuals with heart or respiratory conditions.

The minister attributed the rising pollution levels to crop-burning activities in bordering Indian areas, noting that wind patterns have further exacerbated Lahore’s smog crisis.

In light of the worsening air quality, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz appealed to citizens to wear masks as a protective measure.

To further protect children, school hours have been adjusted to 8:45 AM, with authorities advising parents and school management to ensure children wear masks while outdoors.

Aurangzeb called on citizens to report environmental violations to Citizen 1373, encouraging public participation to curb pollution.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant as the provincial government intensifies efforts to safeguard public health amidst Lahore’s ongoing smog emergency.

PTI moves court to enforce SC decision on reserved seats, cites ECP in contempt
