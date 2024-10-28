NATIONAL

Russia eyes enhanced trade, diplomacy ties with Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Russia aims to strengthen its partnership with Pakistan in areas including trade, investment, and diplomacy, according to Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly.

Matviyenko made this statement during her meeting with Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani in Islamabad on Monday.

During their discussion, both leaders emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Chairman Senate Gillani noted that Matviyenko’s visit could energize diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries, promoting regional peace and prosperity. He also expressed appreciation for Russia’s support in Pakistan’s infrastructural and energy sectors, particularly in oil and gas development.

Gillani underscored the need to enhance parliamentary relations and noted the formation of a Pak-Russia friendship group within the Senate of Pakistan. He added that Pakistan is keen on identifying new investment opportunities to further increase trade volume and support regional stability.

Matviyenko, for her part, highlighted Russia’s appreciation for its relationship with Pakistan, stating that the expansion of parliamentary ties would not only drive trade and investment but also bring the two nations closer on a people-to-people level.

