Iraq files UN complaint over Israel’s airspace violation to strike Iran

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Monday lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations, condemning Israel’s use of its airspace to conduct military operations against neighboring Iran.

The protest letter, addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, was disclosed by a government spokesman, Bassim Alawadi, on Monday.

The letter denounces what it terms “the Zionist entity’s blatant violation” of Iraq’s sovereignty, specifically referencing the airstrike on October 26 that targeted military sites in Iran.

Israel carried out these strikes as a retaliation for recent attacks on its territory attributed to Tehran. Early reports indicated multiple explosions in Iran’s capital and at nearby military bases, prompting concerns over escalating tensions in the region.

In response to the airstrikes, Iranian officials reported that their air defense systems successfully intercepted Israeli attacks, resulting in “limited damage” at some military locations. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei commented on the situation, stating that while the attack which resulted in the death of four soldiers should “neither be exaggerated nor minimized,” the country is prepared to defend itself.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed, “We do not seek war but we will defend the rights of our nation and country,” promising an appropriate response to the aggression from Israel.

Furthermore, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s right to retaliate, indicating that Iran had received warnings prior to the Israeli airstrike. A report by the US news website Axios noted that Israel had communicated with Iran ahead of the attacks, advising against any potential response from Tehran.