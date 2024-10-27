Kate Beckinsale shares photos of injuries, fans show concern after health struggles

Fans expressed concern for Kate Beckinsale after the actress shared photos of painful bruises and injuries sustained while filming her latest movie, Canary Black. On Instagram, Beckinsale posted images of bruises on her arms, hands, and knees, along with a shot of herself wearing a back brace, captioning it, “Kicking impeccably chic a** 🩷 … doesn’t half hurt lol.”

Fans quickly reacted, with one asking, “Why are you all bruised up?” and another joking, “Which part of the body was not demolished?”

Beckinsale’s recent health challenges have also worried her followers. Earlier this year, the Underworld star shared that she’d been hospitalized for weeks after a difficult period dealing with personal loss and stress. She revealed the passing of her stepfather, director Roy Battersby, and her mother’s stage 4 cancer diagnosis had impacted her health. The stress caused a severe esophageal injury, resulting in dramatic weight loss and hospitalization.

Addressing fans’ concerns about her thin appearance, Beckinsale explained the toll these events took, adding that filming Canary Black was “triggering” as it dealt with themes of loss. In response to a social media user’s comment, she asserted, “Maybe you should worry about your own [expletive] ass.”

Canary Black is now streaming on Prime Video.