Demi Lovato’s niece passes away after sister Madison De La Garza’s emergency C-Section

Demi Lovato’s younger sister, actress Madison De La Garza, shared the tragic news that she and her boyfriend, Ryan Mitchell, lost their baby daughter after an emergency C-section last month. On Instagram, the Desperate Housewives actress revealed that their baby, Xiomara, passed away shortly after her birth on September 27.

“On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency C-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time,” De La Garza wrote, thanking her daughter for making them “parents to the most perfect angel in heaven.”

Lovato responded with heartfelt words in the comments, writing, “I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever 💔,” offering support to her sister during this difficult time.

In a deeply emotional time for Demi Lovato’s family, they each shared tributes following the loss of Madison De La Garza’s newborn daughter, Xiomara, who passed away after an emergency C-section on September 27. Lovato shared a personal message on Instagram Stories, writing, “RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I’m so grateful I got to hold you. I’ll forever be your auntie,” tagging her sister with a message of love.

Their older sister, actress Dallas Lovato, also posted a moving poem in the comments of De La Garza’s announcement: “Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you every day. I’ll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away… One day we’ll come and see you, it just might take some time.” Dallas expressed her wish for more time with Xiomara and sent her love in every line.

Lovato’s fiancé, Jutes, added his own note, writing, “I love you so much 🖤. Rest easy baby angel Xiomara.”

The tragedy followed De La Garza’s announcement of her pregnancy in September, which she shared with her boyfriend, Ryan Mitchell, expressing her love and excitement for the baby’s arrival. The couple had made their relationship public earlier in the year, sharing sweet moments together, including a photo from a hike in Palm Springs, captioned, “My whole world ♥️.”