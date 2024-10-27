Jennifer Lopez rocks striped crop top leaving L.A. studio amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving a Los Angeles recording studio on October 25, donning a chic striped crop top paired with black trousers. The 55-year-old singer and actress completed her look with oversized black sunglasses, a polo-collared black-and-white striped top buttoned to the top, and a drink and phone in hand. She was accompanied by her friend and celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

This polished fall look follows a series of stylish appearances by Lopez, who recently wore a white turtleneck crop top with cream-colored pants in L.A., and just last month, she turned heads with several trendy outfits, including a burgundy fringed cardigan and layered V-neck sweater look during her Beverly Hills outings.

Lopez has frequently shared her fitness secrets, explaining that she integrates dance into her workouts, which she described as more fun than traditional exercise. In a 2016 interview, she shared that she includes light weights and core-focused moves to stay in shape.

Her style streak coincides with a busy work season as she recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to promote her film Unstoppable. Following her separation from Ben Affleck, a source told PEOPLE, “She was excited to focus on work again.” Lopez is also set to star in Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance, alongside Brett Goldstein, teasing fans by sharing the news on her Instagram with the message, “This is going to be fun!!!”