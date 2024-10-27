Jennifer Garner reportedly ‘running’ to Ben Affleck after J.Lo split as boyfriend pushes for wedding

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck navigate a high-profile divorce, Jennifer Garner has reportedly stepped up to support her ex-husband, with whom she shares three children. This renewed connection has caused tension with her boyfriend, John Miller, who is eager to take their relationship to the next level, with marriage reportedly on his mind.

According to sources, Garner’s close involvement with Affleck has Miller feeling sidelined. “John wants to marry her and believes marriage should be between two people, not three,” shared an insider, as Miller hopes for Garner’s full commitment.

Garner and Affleck were married for nearly a decade before separating due to Affleck’s personal struggles. Despite their split, the pair have kept a strong bond, co-parenting Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Garner has often praised Affleck’s brilliance, maintaining a positive view of him even through challenges.

Meanwhile, rumors about a potential wedding for Garner and Miller gained momentum after Garner was spotted in Paris attending the DIOR show and reportedly scouting wedding dresses and venues. Paris holds special meaning for the couple, and sources reveal they are eyeing a spring wedding in the city.

Affleck, who recently moved closer to Garner and their kids in Brentwood, missed several major occasions with Lopez over the summer, which ultimately led to Lopez filing for divorce on their second anniversary. In a recent interview, Lopez reflected on her desire for independence and personal growth, saying, “I want to prove to myself that I can do that.”

While Affleck has stayed focused on his career and children, Garner remains a supportive figure in his life, balancing the needs of her current relationship and her past, as she and Miller consider their future together.