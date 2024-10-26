Entertainment

Shakira says music is her ‘way of healing’ from Gerard Pique divorce

By Agencies

Shakira is channelling her heartbreak into music as she continues to heal from her split with husband-of-11-years Gerard Piqué.

In her latest cover story with GQ Spain published on Wednesday, October 22, the global music icon shared that writing songs for her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), became her pathway to recovery.

“For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn’t really begin to grieve until I started writing music,” Shakira, 47, revealed, calling it “my way of healing.”

Reflecting on her evolving views on love, the Whenever, Wherever hitmaker admitted the breakup changed her deeply. “The love of a partner disappointed me,” she told GQ.

“It’s inevitable, at least for the moment, that I have lost trust in the other,” she added, explaining that it will be some time before she can learn to love again.

Yet, she hinted that this emotional journey will fuel even more music, joking, “The healing process is long. It will take me several albums!”

Shakira’s 2022 split from Piqué — with whom she shares two sons, Milan and Sasha — has been tumultuous, followed by rumours of infidelity.

The multi-Grammy winner also told Rolling Stone about her split earlier this year, “The suffering I felt was probably the greatest I had ever experienced… It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest.”

