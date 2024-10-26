Keanu Reeves leaves fans baffled with shocking revelation

Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves has left his fans overwhelmed with wonder after revealing a big truth about his age.

Reeves, during his appearance on The One Show, revealed: “Well I’ve turned 60 this year.” With astonishment, Alex responded, “Did you?”

“You can not be 60,” the host added.

Moreover, the author China Miéville, who is currently working to turn Reeves and Matt Kindt’s comic book BRZRKR into a novel, also accompanied the John Wick star during the interview on Wednesday (October 23).

The duo also discussed the highlights of the 60-year-old’s career, including a recent reunion with Speed co-star Sandra Bullock.

On the contrary, The Matrix actor and the author also opened up about the details of the project, titled The Book of Elsewhere.

After the shocking revelation, fans and followers turned to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions, with one writing, “Keanu Reeves is 60!! He looks about 20 years younger than me and I’m 10 years younger than him. Incredible!!”

“Whenever I feel old, I look at the divine Keanu. We are the same age (’64 babies) and are younger than Pitt, Clooney, Depp, and Cruise. Age is just a number & Keanu and I are really cool despite being 60. #TheOneShow,” another stated.

It emerges day after Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant were spotted getting cozy while enjoying lunch date at Scott’s in Mayfair, London.