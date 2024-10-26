Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s paths diverging?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be charting increasingly separate paths in their careers, sparking speculation among fans and the media alike.

The couple has been spotted at various events independently, with Harry recently undertaking public engagements across New York, London, and Southern Africa, away from Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for over two weeks.

While Harry was busy with his travels, Meghan made a notable appearance at a high-profile gala benefiting the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, stunning in a striking red gown.

Additionally, she marked International Day of the Girl with a solo visit to a girls’ leadership organization, notably without her engagement ring.

The local Montecito Journal has also picked up on the buzz regarding the couple’s increasingly distinct lives.

PR expert Ed Coram James suggests that this separation may be a strategic choice aimed at rehabilitating their joint brand. He shared with the Mirror, “Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo. Call it ‘Harry and Meghan,’ call it ‘the Sussexes,’ call it whatever you like. The fact is that for years they have become synonymous with one another.”

James further noted that following their infamous Oprah interview, which highlighted tensions with the Royal Family, the Sussex brand has become “steadily toxic and thus commercially untenable.”

He explained that their ongoing conflicts with both the Royal Family and Meghan’s family have contributed to perceptions of them as confrontational and combative. Coupled with a string of underwhelming commercial ventures, they risk appearing ungrateful and disconnected from their privileges.

According to James, pursuing separate projects could be a beneficial strategy for the couple as they look to refresh their public image.

“To overcome the obstacles of appearing spoiled, arrogant, immature, attention-seeking, aggressive, fight-picking, hypocritical, and incompetent is very tricky. But, it is achievable. To do it, they need to lean into the exact opposites of these labels,” he advised.

He emphasised that the first step in this transformation involves distancing themselves from the toxic perceptions associated with their joint brand.

“When combined, the Sussexes brand is, from a PR perspective, toxic. But, when separate, they have a genuine chance of creating entirely different brands. If they manage to achieve this, then one day they could reunite and form a new combined brand that works.”