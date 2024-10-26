Four cops injured in attack on prison vans carrying PTI MPAs, workers in Sangjani

Vans targeted while transporting 82 individuals detained during D-Chowk protest, including three KP MPAs

PTI dismisses attack on prison vans as a staged incident, intended to malign the party

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified armed suspects attacked a convoy of three prison vans, carrying 82 prisoners including three MPAs belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) near Sangjani Toll Plaza outside Islamabad, the police said on Friday.

According to the Islamabad Police spokesperson, the attack occurred when 82 prisoners, including three KP MPAs – Anwar Zeb, Malik Liaquat, and Yasir Qureshi, alongside KP government employees and police officers, were being transferred in three prison vans to Attock Jail after an appearance before the district magistrate earlier in the day.

“In the meanwhile, suspects riding in four vehicles attacked the prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza,” the statement read, adding that the suspected assailants, numbered around 20, were armed with weapons, sticks and stones.

“Four police officers were injured in the attack, while four attackers were arrested,” the statement added. “Two vehicles and weapons belonging to the suspects were seized.”

Teams were formed to arrest the suspects and police also started search operations in different areas, adding that all escaped prisoners were recaptured by police, according to the statement.

“The police teams handled the whole situation very bravely,” it added.

It is to be noted that all these individuals were arrested during recent protests of the PTI at D-Chowk.

A police official stated that the attack targeted the vehicles’ tyres, forcing them to halt, while police officers onboard sustained injuries and were subsequently taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, the police quickly mobilised reinforcement, securing the area and launching an immediate manhunt. Police report that some escapees have already been recaptured, including the son of an MPA. However, several prisoners remain unaccounted for, believed to have been aided by the attackers in their escape.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that the assailants numbered between 25 to 30, armed and firing to break the prisoners free. “This was a planned assault, intended to free individuals implicated in terrorism cases related to the recent PTI protests,” said the spokesperson.

‘Government staged drama’

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have dismissed the attack on prison vans near the Sangjani Toll Plaza as a staged incident orchestrated by the federal government and police, claiming it was intended to malign the party.

PTI officials accused the police of encouraging detainees to escape and called the incident a “drama” that reflects rising government “conspiracies.”

“The attack on the prison vans in Islamabad is yet another stunt by the federal government,” said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. “These schemes by the government are escalating daily. The people should see through this and understand that our members are committed and will not flee,” he stated.

PTI Secretary of Information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, also criticised the handling of PTI detainees, who he claimed were held without just cause. According to Akram, over 80 PTI supporters had been detained by Islamabad Police following recent protests and were supposed to be released as ordered by the court. “Instead, they have been re-arrested under new charges. Our people are not hiding; they are demanding justice,” he added.

Akram alleged that after a court hearing, the prison vans transporting PTI detainees to Attock Jail were diverted to an area near Faisal Town, where SHO Shabbir Tanoli reportedly intervened, ordering the vehicles to stop and breaking their windows. “Tanoli told our people to flee, but they remained firm,” he claimed. Akram emphasised that those arrested include government employees and MPAs, stating, “These are individuals of integrity; they’re not running away.”

According to police sources, the prison vans carrying 82 detainees were attacked by assailants in four vehicles as they approached the Sangjani Toll Plaza. The attackers, armed with weapons, batons, and stones, targeted the vans, causing four police officers to sustain injuries. Police reported that three of the attackers were apprehended on the scene, while the remaining managed to flee.

“The attackers were armed and clearly intent on causing disruption,” said an Islamabad Police spokesperson, adding that law enforcement was investigating the incident thoroughly. “Medical aid has been provided to injured officers, and additional teams have been deployed in the area to apprehend those who fled.”

Islamabad Police launched a search operation across nearby areas to locate remaining attackers and any potential escapees. Senior officers, along with a sizeable police presence, arrived on-site immediately after the incident, reviewing the situation and establishing checkpoints.

PTI MPAs, officials discharged

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad Judicial Magistrate discharged two PTI MPAs, 34 KP police employees, and 42 personnel from the 1122 Rescue Service who had been detained during a PTI protest at China Chowk in Blue Area on October 5.

The hearing was held before Judicial Magistrate Mian Azhar Nadeem, where MPAs Anwar Zeb and Malik Liaquat were also present. Defence counsel Ansar Mahmood Kayani argued that all defendants were granted bail the previous day but were taken into custody again by Secretariat Police shortly after their release.

During the proceedings, the judge questioned whether the defendants had engaged in any vandalism or robbery at the Marriott and raised concerns about applying terrorism charges. “Does this case even qualify for terrorism charges? They were just granted bail in similar cases yesterday,” the judge remarked.

Police representatives noted that while the suspects were previously charged under cases from Secretariat and Kohsar Police Stations, there was a two-hour gap between the incidents. They confirmed that the defendants were arrested under the Secretariat Police Station’s case.

Following the arguments, the court ordered all defendants, who had been presented for an identification parade, to be formally discharged from the charges.