LCCI election results challenged amid allegations of irregularities

ISLAMABAD: A formal complaint has been submitted to the Director General of Trade Organizations, Islamabad, seeking the annulment of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections for 2024–2025. The complainants, all LCCI members, have cited multiple violations of the Trade Organizations Act, 2013, and LCCI’s internal rules and procedures during the election process.

According to documents, the complaint, filed under Section 14(3)(e) and (f) of the Trade Organizations Act, 2013, highlights serious concerns about irregularities and illegalities in the elections. These elections were held to fill 15 seats for the Corporate Class, 15 seats for the Associate Class, and two reserved seats for Women Entrepreneurs.

Alleged Irregularities cited in the Complaint

The complainants, which include six candidates each from the Corporate and Associate Classes, have raised the following key issues:

Absence of a Full Election Commission: The complainants claim that during the polling dates, the full Election Commission was not present, in violation of Rule 16 of the Trade Organizations Rules, 2013, and the LCCI’s Articles. On several occasions, key Election Commission members were absent or did not adequately supervise the election process.

Failure to Appoint Polling Agents: Rule 19 of the 2013 Rules requires polling agents to sign ballot papers. The complaint alleges that many polling agents were not allowed to do so, raising doubts about the authenticity of the voting process.

Unsigned and Unstamped Ballots: Several ballot papers reportedly lacked the required signatures of the LCCI Secretary General and the official LCCI stamp. Despite this, these ballots were allegedly included in the final vote count, compromising the credibility of the results.

Discrepancies in Ballot Papers: The complainants have pointed out inconsistencies in the format of the ballot papers. Corporate Class ballots were printed on glossy paper, while Associate Class ballots were on plain paper. Additionally, they allege that no proper record was kept of the total number of ballot papers printed, distributed, or spoiled, suggesting the possibility of fraudulent voting.

Forgery Allegations: The complaint further alleges that discrepancies in the ballot paper formats, combined with the unaccounted number of ballots, indicate potential forgery and tampering.

The complainants are requesting that the election records be opened for inspection in the presence of both the Election Commission and a representative from the Regulator’s office. They are also calling for an investigation into the alleged irregularities and have demanded fresh elections under stricter supervision.

In addition, they have requested the suspension of the provisional election results until the investigation is completed. The complainants referenced a recent case where the Director General’s office granted similar relief, annulling another trade body’s election results under comparable circumstances.