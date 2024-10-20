Master Paints clinch Pink Polo Cup 2024 title defeating Diamond Paints

LAHORE: Master Paints defeated Diamond Paints 7-5 to clinch the Pink Polo Cup 2024 title after an exciting final match played at Jinnah Polo Fields her in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

A large crowd witnessed the thrilling finale wherein DG Punjab Rangers Major General Muhammad Atif bin Akram was the guest of honor.

Also, in attendance were Maj (r) Ali Taimoor, the Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary, polo players and numerous families enjoyed the final moment of the grand final. Before the final, a girls’ exhibition match was held, followed by the inauguration of Pakistan’s first major animal hospital, Round Lake Hospital. Additionally, thrilling tent-pegging competitions also took place.

In the finale of the prestigious event, Master Paints emerged victorious after a closely fought contest. Amirreza Behboudi led the scoring for Master Paints with four goals, while Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Maria Candelaria added two and one goals, respectively. For Diamond Paints, Jalal Arslan scored three goals, and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed contributed two.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Sheikhoo Steel defeated Newage Cable by 5-4. From Sheikhoo Steel, Agha Musa played superb polo and thrashed in three goals while Sally Cactus and Osman Aziz Anwar converted one goal each. For Newage Cables, Omer Asjad Malhi struck two goals while Adnan Jalil Azam and Alman Jalil Azam scored one goal each.